Quinta Mazatlan to host Sea Turtle Inc.

McAllen, TEXAS (KVEO) — The Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center will be hosting Sea Turtle Inc for their Thursday Family Fun Night, June 24.

The event will take place at the Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center, located at 600 Sunset Drive in McAllen.

Sea Turtle Inc. will be speaking on saving Sea Turtles.

Sea Turtle Inc is a non-profit organization located in South Padre Island.

The core mission for Sea Turtle Inc. is to “educate the public, rehabilitate injured turtles, and lead with conservation efforts,” according to the non-profit’s website.

On the day of the event, Kona Ice of McAllen will be selling raspas on-site, helping everyone stay cool!

Individuals interested in the event can pre-purchase tickets by clicking here.

The program fee is $3.

For more information on the event call (956)-681-3370.