MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Join the Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center for the National Plant A Flower Day.

The organization’s Facebook post said the event will take place on Saturday, March 12 at the Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center located at 600 Sunset Drive in McAllen.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is free with park admission. There will be family activities, a native plant sale, native seed bombs to take home, and kids reading and craft corner.

There will be presentations by McAllen Urban Ecologist John Brush and Mike Heep who will discuss native plants for your backyard.

