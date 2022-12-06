MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlán will spotlight more than 40 community performers during its week-long Illumina Fest in McAllen.

(Courtesy Quinta Mazatlán)

The festival of lights is scheduled to take place Dec. 13-17 at Quinta Mazatlán, at 300 Sunset Drive, where children and adults can come together to share their light.

Entertainment for the Illumina Fest is made up of fire performers, featuring professionals Dante Colmenares and Sergio Martinez, and Sam’s Personal Studio, featuring illuminated aerialists.

(Courtesy Quinta Mazatlán)

Artist and street performer Wendy Lara has created a walking poinsettia to be displayed at the festival. The Lipan Apache Band of Texas will illuminate its teepees, along with featuring nightly dance performances.

The event will also be DJ’d by Beatriz Montejano, Queenkillahbee, who will illuminate her DJ magic throughout the festival.

Every 30 minutes there will be a live performance at the Community Stage. Performers scheduled to participate in the festival include the Palmview High School Folklorico & Mariachi Group and Mariachi Nueva Tradicion, Novus Dance Studio, ADS Dance Academy Cheer Team’ Deborah Case Dance Academy, 1st Position Dance Studio, Razz Ma Tazz from Nikki Rowe High School, Main Dance Studio and more.

(Courtesy Quinta Mazatlán)

The RGV Snake Charmers, Hype Squad and the RGV Tuba Christmas group are al;so scheduled to perform to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Also scheduled on the main stage are South Texas Fuzion; McAllen Golden Larks; Indigo Collective; Viol Consort; Perez Elementary School Choir; 2C41; and more groups.

Illumina Fest will feature an illuminated forest trail and art installations.