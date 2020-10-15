Quinta Mazatlan opens “Sticks & Bones” Trail

MCALLEN, Texas — Quinta Mazatlan Trail is officially in the Halloween Spirit. The trail just added the “Sticks & Bones” Trail.

Lynette Castillo, Environmental Education Supervisor said, “It’s all about vertebraes or animals that have a backbone. We’re focusing on how to teach kids and families how to build strong healthy bones, as well as the five classes of vertebrates. We didn’t want to do something around the theme of Halloween. The big theme here is skeletons! However it’s not a spooky trail, it’s definitely educational and fun so all families are welcome.”

The Stick & Bones Trail will be open to the public until the first week of November.