MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlan alongside H-E-B, and the City of McAllen celebrated the 7th annual McAllen Monarch Festival.

Monarch butterflies migrate north each year, between the months of March and April, to lay their eggs on milkweed as they make flutter their way home to Mexico.

Quinta Mazatlan’s gardens serve as a rest stop for the butterflies during their journey.

Event coordinators said, the festival is held as a celebration for the butterflies as they are migrating back to Mexico.

Local food vendors and art installations were scattered in booths at the event. Dances performed by locals and a butterfly release were also shown during the festival.

“We are thankful for the community support, for all our city depatments, for all of our local vendors that are celebrating with us, and of course to all the people that make this possible,” venue coordinator of Quinta Mazatlan, Victoria Gomez said.

Event organizers said, every year the festival gets bigger.

“We are expecting over 2,000 people every year,” Gomez said. “Every year it gets bigger.”