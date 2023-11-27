EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlan hosted a recycling event in celebration of Texas Recycle Day.

The event, titled “ReFest,” was hosted Saturday and admission was free for families who brought a plastic bag or bottles to the event.

“We are grateful to get a sponsorship by H-E-B, who has been helping nature centers and bring the community together, to help recycle and raise awareness of recycling,” Taylor Zavala, environmental education supervisor for Quinta Mazatlan said.

ReFest hosted a variety of activities such as a live reptile show and fashion show with clothes made out of recycled materials also known as a trash-in-show.

Zavala said one goal of the event is to show there are creative ways to use recycled material.