MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families were welcomed to ring in the new season Thursday evening at Quinta Mazatlan’s summer solstice celebration.

The festival is part of Quinta Mazatlan’s Thursday Night Live Summer series. This year marks the birding center’s 2nd annual summer solstice celebration.

“We started the event to celebrate the longest day of summer and the longest day that we have sunlight,” Samantha Gutierrez, Marketing and Special Events Supervisor at Quinta Mazatlan said. “Sunlight is great for everything. Nature. And so, we just like to celebrate that and Mother Earth.”

During the event, there was yoga, live music, a drum circle, aerialists and a fire show.

There were also local vendors along with arts and crafts stations for kids.

The Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center is located on 600 Sunset Dr. in McAllen.