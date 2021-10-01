Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway scheduled for maintenance beginning in Fall

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway between South Padre Island and Port Isabel will feature temporary lane closures as part of preventive roadwork, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The lane closures will begin on Oct. 4 and are expected to last through February 2022.

The maintenance will reduce the lanes from two to one in certain sections, but not for the entire bridge. The sections with closures will be approximately a mile long, beginning on the eastbound lanes.

Drivers are asked to observe and follow warning signs in the area.