SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The completion date for the maintenance work on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway has been extended, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

A contractor hired by TxDOT to perform the work has requested additional time to finalize work on the bridge deck.

Maintenance crews are currently completing work on the westbound lanes of the causeway.

The work was originally slated for completion by the end of the February, according to TxDOT.

The completion date has now shifted to March 7 and is expected to fully re-open by March 8.