Quarantine expected after large Thanksgiving gatherings

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – After the week of Thanksgiving, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Doctors such as Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo recommends the community to be responsible for their actions and quarantine if necessary.

“Certainly if you were told that anyone there became sick afterwards, you need to quarantine for two weeks, there’s no doubt about that,” said Castillo.

Dr. Castillo says the chances of COVID-19 exposure is higher than the flu.

“If you have symptoms it’s not the cold, it’s not the flu, it’s COVID,” he said.

According to Dr. Castillo, there is very little influenza now.

“If you see your healthcare provider they might test you for both flu and COVID,” he said. “There are people that test positive for both, you can get COVID and the flu at the same time.”

Dr. Castillo also shares that many have the wrong assumption on how the COVID-19 vaccine works.

“The vaccine is not a replacement, a treatment, it’s not a cure,” he said. “We don’t have that so there is nothing out there right now which would let people know that it’s safe to get this infection or that it’s okay to get this infection.”

According to Dr. Castillo, uncertainty should not be left alone for those who have been exposed and recommends the public to get tested for COVID-19 immediately.