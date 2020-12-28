“Quarantine Buddy” website aims to virtually connect people across the globe

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — People are finding new ways to connect with each other even during a pandemic.

Two college graduates created “Quarantine Buddy.” A website that has unexpectedly gone viral during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Website founder Jordyn Goldzweig wanted to create a way for people to connect with others.

“What quarantine buddy does is that we help introduce you to people that you wold have not been able to meet,” said Goldzweig. “Some people from all over the world [or] people next door to you.”

The co-founder says they are now hosting virtual get-togethers through the website.

