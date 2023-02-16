Update: Officials will host a press conference Thursday morning at 10 a.m. ValleyCentral will cover and livestream that event.

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Everyone wants to know what happened,” Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres told ValleyCentral late Wednesday after booming meteor that reportedly streaked across the sky Wednesday evening.

The emergency responders in the area fielded more than 100 calls from the community, illuminating where the impact was most heard and felt by the community.

And to provide clarity on the situation, Torres spoke briefly with our reporter Derick Garcia by telephone. The following is the interview:

Chief Cesar Torres: There was a loud explosion heard by most of our–a lot of our residents in the city of Mission, and we could never find the site. So [Thursday] I’ll be releasing something about that. Okay, that’s what it’s about.

ValleyCentral: You still haven’t figured out where that site is exactly?

Torres: We have not. But I believe that it probably happened somewhere in an open field because I called for air support and there was no sign of any fire or anything like that. So there’s no doubt in my mind that it probably hit an open field or something. So we won’t have the site until someone calls and says, ‘Hey, there’s a big crater in the ground over here.’

ValleyCentral: So somebody had called us earlier and said that it was somewhere around the area of La Homa, Benson Palm and 9 mile line. Do you have any way of confirming that?

Torres: No, no, I can’t confirm that. But I can tell you that we received over 100 calls. And a lot of those calls that were coming in were in the 2 Mile Line and Trosper area. In that area, we were getting a lot of calls from residents in that area. So whether it was farther west or farther north, we don’t know but the impact did cause a lot of houses to shake violently. And so that’s what we have at this point.

ValleyCentral: And because it got dark so early, did that play a role in trying to figure out where this where this came from?

Torres: That is correct. We’re going to be waiting. [Thursday] I will release something like that about it because everyone wants to know what happened. So I’ll release the calls that we got, release the type of call it was and where we got our information regarding how we were notified that it was a meteor strike somewhere. And again, we don’t know exactly where until somebody calls and says there’s a big crater on the ground over here or something of that nature.