EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) announced they are currently out of space.

A news release from PVAS said they are waiving adoption fees on all dogs until Feb. 6 and many of the dogs are already spayed or neutered.

PVAS said there is a $50 refundable voucher for those dogs not yet spayed or neutered.

PVAS added that anyone who is interested in fostering to come by the Trenton Center located at 2501 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg.

