PVAS transports 95 dogs to forever homes

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)— The Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) has sent dogs to other locations across the country in order to help them receive a positive outcome.

On Monday, about 95 dogs were sent out from McCreary Aviation Center in McAllen and are now in Delaware.

The PVAS executive director said having partnerships like the one with the facility in Delaware are important.

“When you think about it, just after last week, after the cold snap, we got in over 200 animals in a three day period. We did about 75 adoptions that day. When you look at it, the math doesn’t add up to the number of animals that we need to find positive outcomes for in our community,” said Donna Casamento, PVAS executive director.

The flight was sponsored by the Petco foundation and Wings of Rescue.