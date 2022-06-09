EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society will move back into their Trenton Center after the discovery of black mold forced them to leave the facility for two weeks.

The building, which was constructed in 1974, was found to have black mold. PVAS asked the community to provide temporary shelter for 200 pets that were in the shelter.

“Not only did the community respond, they flooded us with support, taking 256 pets into foster care in the five days prior to the closure, a record number of placements in the more than five years PVAS has had a foster care program,” PVAS said in a press release.

According to a post by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mold can cause mild to severe health problems for individuals.

“Mold can cause many health effects. For some people, mold can cause a stuffy nose, sore throat, coughing or wheezing, burning eyes, or skin rash. People with asthma or who are allergic to mold may have severe reactions,” the post by the CDC stated.

Those who find healthy, stray pets are asked to contact the Pet Resource Center at (956)-686-1141, or visiting their website.