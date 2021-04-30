PVAS to host pet community clinic for vaccines, microchips

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) will be having a community clinic for pets on Saturday, May 8 at the Laurie P. Andrews Center.

Registration for the clinic opens online on Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m. The time of appointment will be given a few days before the clinic.

The clinic will offer $10 vaccines and pet microchips.

A post from PVAS mentions no refunds are given after registering and pre-payments for no-shows or cancellations will be taken as donations.

For the registration link, click here.

