PVAS shelters at max capacity, asks community for support

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Palm Valley Animal Society is calling out to the community for help, as its shelters are beyond maximum capacity.

PVAS told KVEO it has around 1,600 animals in their care, which puts their facility at risk of losing its “no-kill status.”

“In addition to fostering, coming here and adopting. Like I said before, we have 1600 animals in our care all of those animals, majority are old enough to be able, available for adoption,” said Donna Casamento, PVAS executive director as she explained ways to help.

PVAS reminds pet owners about their low-cost microchip services—which can help get your pet home faster should they become separated from your family.

“Offer microchips on walk-in basis every single day of the week. Both of our centers—the Trenton center and the Andrews Center are open from 11 am to 7 pm and right now through July 5th they are only $5,” said Julian Whitacre, PVAS development coordinator.

Click here to learn how to foster, adopt or donate.