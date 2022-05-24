EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) is racing to place more than 150 pets out of the shelter before the end of business on Tuesday, May 24.

The shelter said due to the discovery of Black mold at the facility there are still 83 pets that need to be placed in the next 24 hours.

“Black mold is a health hazard for both our pets and our staff members,” says Board President Brandon Hausenfluck. “We’re acting with absolute urgency to address the problem as quickly as possible, and we need our community to jump in to help us during this difficult time.”

PVAS said the cleanup is expected to take about two weeks. They are working with Bissell Pet Foundation and Dog is My Copilot, two national transport organizations, to have over 100 pets flown out of the RGV and onto receiving shelters in other areas of the country as early as June 11, 2022.

PVAS is asking community members who can offer a safe haven for a pet for two weeks can head over to their Trenton Center at 2501 W. Trenton Rd at 11 a.m. There the staff can help connect them with a dog, puppy or kitten in need.

PVAS adds for those unable to foster or adopt, please consider donating as they are running out of supplies, such as crates and dog training pads.

Those supplies will be needed for both animals in foster and those who remain at the shelter but must be housed in crates.

Donations can be given here.