HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society rescued 32 dogs in response to a single home sheltering more than 50 dogs.

PVAS announced the rescue on their social media account Wednesday.

The organization was notified of a home with more than 50 dogs and owners in need of assistance by Hidalgo County Animal Control.

As the shelter is consistently at capacity, the non-profit decided to pay the home a visit with the plan of vaccinating the animals at the home.

Originally intending to leave the dogs at the home, the organization loaded their van with 32 dogs as many needed medical attention, according to PVAS.

The dogs were transported back to the shelter and are currently being evaluated. Some of the dogs are healthy enough for adoption at this time.





Courtesy: The Palm Valley Animal Society

PVAS continues to work with the owner to help them find placements for some of the remaining dogs.

PVAS encourages the community to participate in their CUDDLY campaign as the number of pets is a “big undertaking.”

To participate in the campaign CLICK HERE.