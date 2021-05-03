PVAS reaches max capacity, waving all adoption fees

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —The Palm Valley Animal Society waived all adoption fees on Monday after reaching max capacity.

PVAS on Monday had more than 1,300 animals in their care. The shelter is asking the public to consider adopting or fostering to keep their no-kill policy.

“What’s most important for us is that we give these animals quality of life and we remain a no-kill shelter because we want all these animals to have another chance,” said Julian Whitacre, development coordinator of PVAS.

If you see an animal you like at pvastx.org/dogs or pvastx.org/cats, you can process adoption by calling (956)720-4563.