PVAS reaches capacity, waives adoption fees

EDINBURG, Texas — The Palm Valley Animal Society is in need of the public’s help: the shelter has reached critical capacity with 1,000 animals in their care across two shelters.

In an effort to relieve shelter space PVAS is waiving all adoption fees for both cats and dogs through April 11.

The only requirements to adopt are a photo ID and proof of residency,

“We want to make sure that all of these animals can find good homes and that the community can come out and adopt some of these pets,” said Julian Whitacre, PVAS.

Adopters will be asked to put down a deposit of $25 to spay or neuter their animal, but that deposit will be returned once the surgery is completed.

For more information click here.