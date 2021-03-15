PVAS longtime idea is coming to life as funding continues to decrease

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) continues to experience an increase in animals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.





Due to a lack of funds, PVAS Development coordinator Julian Whitacre hopes their upcoming vintage market will help them overcome the challenges they are facing.

We had the goal of becoming a no-kill starting back in 2017 and to achieve that it just costs a lot more,” he said.

Whitacre says the reason why it can get costly is that all animals at the shelter are neutered, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

In order for the vintage market to succeed with fulfilling those costs, PVAS is currently asking for donations from the community.

A few examples of donations are clothes, furniture, accessories, purses, wallets, lamps.

An important thing that Whitacre would like Valley residents to keep in mind is that all donation items must be in good shape.

Although the vintage market is said to open mid-April, people can drop off their donations Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to p.m.