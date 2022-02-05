EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society is in urgent need of foster homes as temperatures continue to drop this weekend.

Currently, there are about 700 dogs in PVAS’s care most of them are being housed at the Trenton Center, where almost all the kennels are outside. But the shelter is making every effort to keep the animals warm.

“If it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s really too cold for them to be outside,” said Donna Casamento, Executive Director of PVAS. “We do have tarps that we wrap the outdoors of those kennels and then we have some space heaters that are operated on kerosene that we put in there to try to warm the space up as we possibly can. But it is hard because the wind is still blowing.”

The Andrews Center is able to sustain the cold temperatures, but the facility is already at capacity. While PVAS has been able to find some dogs a home, there are still a lot more foster homes needed.

“Everybody that we can bring over here we are just to get them out of the elements, and we do have some inside places at our Trenton location. So, we are packing those inside locations that we have but there is still so many animals that we have,” Casamento said. “Fostering is super important. If you can just foster for a few days, we know this particular cold snap is going to be rough through Tuesday. So, if you’ve got the opportunity to bring an animal in for a week or so, please do.”

Palm Valley has already received blanket and heater donations to keep the animals at the Trenton Center warm. In the meantime, the shelter is gearing up for the cold weekend and making sure everyone is safe.

“We’ve got more heaters, we’ve got more blankets, we’ve got everything tarped and we’re going to ride it out as best as we can,” Casamento said. “But we can only do that with the help of everybody in the community.”

PVAS has waived its adoption fees through Sunday to help more dogs out of the shelter. To foster or adopt you can go to the Palm Valley Animal Society website, or you can stop by the Trenton or Andrews Centers.