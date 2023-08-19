EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society is helping local cat owners with a cat food pantry.

The event occurred Saturday morning and focused on giving out cat food, cat litter, heartworm and flea/ticks preventatives for dogs.

Faith Wright, director of operations for PVAS, told ValleyCentral, people have been lining up for the pet food pantry since 6 a.m.

Wright said the food pantry was made possible through donations by the Greater Good Foundation and Meow Mix.

Those who participated in the food pantry also gave back to the shelter and have filled up to four donation boxes.