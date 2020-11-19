PVAS accepting donations for Pet Foot Pantry

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) is currently accepting donations for its Pet Food Pantry event.

The pet food pantry is in place to help pet owners get access to pet food during the pandemic.

PVAS’s biggest needs are dry dog and cat food and ziplock bags.

Due to safety guidelines, PVAS is hosting this as a curbside event.

“You don’t have to get out of your car, we will hand you some bags of food,” said Julian Whitaker, PVAS development coordinator. “We’re increasing the amount of food we’re giving out this time around.”

The next pet food pantry is taking place at the Laurie P. Andrews Center in Edinburg on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday