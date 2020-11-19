PVAS accepting donations for Pet Foot Pantry

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) is currently accepting donations for its Pet Food Pantry event.

The pet food pantry is in place to help pet owners get access to pet food during the pandemic.

PVAS’s biggest needs are dry dog and cat food and ziplock bags.

Due to safety guidelines, PVAS is hosting this as a curbside event.

“You don’t have to get out of your car, we will hand you some bags of food,” said Julian Whitaker, PVAS development coordinator. “We’re increasing the amount of food we’re giving out this time around.”

The next pet food pantry is taking place at the Laurie P. Andrews Center in Edinburg on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.