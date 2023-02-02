EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society will be handing out $150 gift cards to the first 12 people to foster a nursing mom and her puppies, it announced Thursday.

The gift card distribution is made possible by a grant from Maddie’s Fund. The grant also funds the shelter’s stock of foster supplies, according to a release sent from the Palm Valley Animal Society. This allows foster caregivers to leave the shelter with everything they will need to care for their foster pets.

According to the shelter, nursing moms with puppies are most in need of foster care placement.

Nursing puppies’ immune systems are not fully developed, which can increase their chances of getting sick around other dogs, making them the most vulnerable population of pets at the shelter.

To be eligible for the $150 gift card, caregivers must foster the family until the pets are either transferred or adoption-ready. To sign up online visit https://www.pvastx.org/foster.

PVAS teaches fosters all they need to know to care for these families with no experience required to adopt.