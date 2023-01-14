“It’s getting more and more every day we pass by here it’s getting ridiculous now.” said Luis Rodriguez, a Cameron park resident.

The Cameron County sheriff‘s office is taking an aggressive approach to stop speeders on Highway 4.

“Towers are placed in the areas that we where we believe we need the extra safety measures for the community,” says Daniel Gomez, operations captain with the patrol division.

Captain Gomez says this is just the beginning of an effort to try and prevent accidents. The sheriff‘s office is planning to expand the program to cover other parts of the county.

Gomez says this gives the department, an extra set of eyes and plausible evidence if a major vehicle accident were to occur. The deployable unit has a fully functional HD video camera, equipped with red and blue flashing lights to simulate a police unit.

“The Skytower has been a very helpful, it’s been a very helpful extra set of eyes for our department. So, we are looking into invest into another one. We will have one on the north side of the county and the south side of the county,” Gomez said.

“The way that the towers, that Sky Tower is built has red and blue lights so it’s just a deterrence is to remember for people to slow down, they have a high digital resolution video cameras, so they’re able to record it and if we need to, we will be able to look into it and try to recover some some of that video.”

Some drivers are happy someone is doing something about the speeding problem in the area and hope this preventive action will slow down traffic.

“I think it’s good so we can keep an eye on more speeders or people just passing by. We have a lot of weeks to go into SpaceX and coming out here to Port of Brownsville and I need a few more coverage now than ever,” said motorist Luis Rodriguez.