WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department is celebrating Valentine’s with a week-long special!

Weslaco PD is asking anyone who has an “ex-Valentine” with warrants to turn them in.

Police shared the request on their social media Wednesday, calling it the “Valentines Week Special.”

Let us help you remind your ex, you still care. How about a special visit from us & a pair of shiny silver-like bracelets on their hands while we escort them to a date they won’t forget. HUGS NOT INCLUDED The Weslaco Police Department

To report an ex to the Weslaco Police Department, Call (956)-968-8477.