EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg firefighters rescued two puppies that were trapped inside a narrow pipe.

The Edinburg Fire Department received a call from a citizen about a dog inside a pipe with three newborn puppies near Chapin and Sugar Roads, a post from the Edinburg Fire Department stated.

According to the post, the dog was able to make it out with one of her puppies, but the two other puppies were left trapped inside.

“After several hours and multiple attempts, the two remaining puppies were rescued by Edinburg firefighters,” the post stated.

The two puppies were reunited with their mother.