Pumpkin patches opening this weekend with modifications

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – They’re orange, they’re white, they’re colorful and bright! The owners of Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch say once the pumpkins arrive, the fun begins.

“It gets pretty hectic towards the end, but my wife is really good with setting up and decorating. Without her we wouldn’t be able to do it. I don’t think so,” laughed Rick Vega, owner of Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch.

Melinda Vega and her family have spent the day putting together the perfect backgrounds for those fall-time pictures.

“It is a lot of work, but when the people come in, when the families come in with their children and they’re running around and they’re playing and they’re smiling, that’s when it really pays off,” she said.

The three pumpkin patch locations are opening to the public tomorrow, but some changes are happening at the well-known Fall staple.

“We’re going to a ticket only system, which give us greater control as to the number of people that are coming in per hour per day,” said Rick Vega.

The tickets are on sale online, and he recommends getting yours early so you aren’t turned away at the door.

The Vega family says they will be following CDC guidelines. There will also be tables with hand sanitizer around the property, as well as assistants wiping down items that are touched.

“Where happy that we can provide and open-air atmosphere/environment so they can come and maybe experience coming out again and maybe feel a little bit normal,” said Rick Vega.