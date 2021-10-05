Pumpkin decorating contest returns to Mission library

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission announces a pumpkin decorating contest.

The event will take place at the Speer Memorial Library through Oct. 29. The top three winners will be announced on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.

Contest rules are children must be age 12 or younger, pumpkins must be decorated as a book character, and pumpkins must be submitted to the Children’s Department for display.

Speer Memorial Library is located at 801 E. 12 St.

For more information contact the library at 956-580-8753.