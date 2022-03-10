RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As fuel prices rise across the country, many will be looking for alternative ways to commute and save money.

Valley public transit systems are preparing for the potential influx of riders.

“We will be preparing to make sure that we have all hands-on deck and providing service throughout the city,” said the deputy director for Brownsville’s Multimodal Transportation, Gennie Garcia.

She said they have not seen an increase in riders yet, but they are ready for anything.

“We do anticipate, especially during the summer that gas prices will go up and that ridership will increase,” said Garcia.

Brownsville Multimodal Transportation offers daily rides including weekends, WiFi onboard, and workers are available to assist first-time riders in planning their trip.

Mario Delgado, the transit director for the city of McAllen (McAllen Metro), said they are also expecting a potential spike in ridership because of the increase in fuel cost.

He said although fuel prices are rising, rates for riders will not increase, but changes will be made internally.

“Obviously, we’ll have to look at and adjust budgets as necessary to ensure we account for the increase since the majority of our fleet is diesel,” said Delgado.

Commuters looking to travel across the Valley also have an option with Valley Metro.

“They will save on fuel, and they’ll keep more money in their pockets. A ride is a lot cheaper than paying four to five dollars of fuel, a gallon,” said Valley Metro’s director, Maribel Contreras.

She said the transit system provides rides in all four Valley counties and Zapata County.

