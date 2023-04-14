RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starr County officials broke ground Friday on a new public safety building in Rio Grande City.

This will be the first Public Safety Building in the city.

The $11 million facility will hold police, fire and EMS services. The building will also serve as a shelter for the public in case of extreme weather events.

“The day has finally arrived when we are going to have a new public safety building that will be housing both fire department and police department as well as a shelter and Command Center Training Center as well,” Joel Villarreal, Mayor of Rio Grande City said.

Congressman Henry Cuellar, who represents Starr County, helped to secure a $2.5-million federal grant for the two-story facility.

“This is going to be a one-stop center where they’re going to put all law enforcement and emergency response in one place. And this is exciting,” Cuellar said.

The building is expected to be open by next year.