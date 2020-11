STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Two estray goats are currently held at the Triple G Sale Yard in Rio Grande City (RGC).

Two estray goats impounded at Triple G’s Sale Yard in RGC

Two estray livestock found in Starr County – Nov. 16 (Starr County Sheriff’s Office)

The report to Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) was made on Nov. 12 where the goats were found on 4055 W. Highway US 83.

SCSO report on two estray livetsock via Facebook – Nov. 16 (Starr County Sheriff’s Office)

Call SCSO at 956-487-5571 to claim ownership of the livestock. Proof is required.