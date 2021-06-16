PTSD – Recognizing the symptoms and seeking help

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is an intense physical and emotional response to a traumatic event.

In the U.S. about eight out of a hundred people will experience PTSD at some point in their lifetime.

The CDC states survivors, rescue workers, and close friends or relatives of a victim are impacted the most.

People who have seen a traumatic event in person or through television can also be affected.

Some symptoms of PTSD are:

Flashbacks

Depression

Drug abuse

Isolation

Panic attacks

Suicidal thoughts

Health officials said it is important for those suffering from PTSD to know that it is not a sign of weakness.

The National Center for PTSD provides information to help educate resources and services nearby. Anyone who is in immediate need of help is encouraged to do one of the following: