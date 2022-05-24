PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A PSJA North Early College High School senior ranked among the best pitchers in Texas.

Ariella Saenz ranked in the top 30 right-handed softball pitchers in Texas by SBLive, according to a press release by PSJA ISD.

Saenz finished the regular season with 145 strikeouts and a 17-0 record. Saenz was also the state’s leader in earned-run average, posting an ERA of 0.18 after 114 1/3 innings pitched.

Saenz signed a letter of intent to play softball at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, where she plans to major in business, the release stated.

She will be graduating at the top of her class, while also participating in Varsity Cheer, the National Honor Society and a Student Council President. Saenz earned an associate degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from STC as part of the school’s Early College Program.