PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) will open schools as shelters in preparation for the significant weather that is forecast for this weekend.

The following schools will be available to any student, parents, staff and community members in need of shelter during the expected storm:

– PSJA North Early College High School – 500 E. Nolana Loop, Pharr

– PSJA Escalante Middle School – 6123 S. Cage Blvd., Pharr

– Yzaguirre Middle School – 605 E. Farm to Market Road 495, San Juan

– Alamo Middle School – 1819 US-Business 83, Alamo

“We encourage anyone needing shelter and a safe place to stay during this upcoming severe weather to please not hesitate in seeking shelter at one of our locations as soon as possible,” Alejandro Elias, Interim Superintendent of PSJA ISD said in a statement.

The shelters will open at 8 p.m. starting Friday. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided Saturday, May 13.

People seeking shelter are encouraged to bring their own blankets, pillows, toiletries and medications.

Pets on leashes are welcomed at all shelter locations.