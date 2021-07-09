PSJA Mariachi earns UIL state-level recognition

Pharr, Texas (KVEO) — PSJA North Early College High School (ECHS) and Early College High School have earned top honors at their UIL competitions.

According to a press release, the PJSA North mariachi group earned First Division at the UIL State Mariachi festival held June 18-29 in Seguin, Texas.

Courtesy Photo PSJA ISD

Joining them from PSJA ECHS is Stephanie Garcia who earned a UIL State Outstanding Performer Medal.

Courtesy Photo PSJA ISD

PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo in a statement congratulated the students on their success.

“Thank you for representing our district at such a high level!” said Arredondo in a press release.

According to the release, the students were honored for their achievements by the PSJA school board.