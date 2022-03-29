SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD has announced the lifting of the face mask mandate.

On Monday the PSJA School Board, during a meeting, the trustees voted to lift the mandate that was established in August 2021.

According to the district’s news release they continue to strongly recommend the use of face masks indoors and outdoors, but it is no longer mandated.

The school board also gave authority to the Superintendent to reinstate the mandate if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases at PSJA ISD, a CDC recommendation, or a local health authority recommendation.

The district said anyone wanting to wear a face mask may still do so. Masks will still be available upon request upon entering a school district facility or boarding a school bus.

It is also encouraged to wear a face mask if they have a communicable disease, regardless of vaccination status for the well-being of all, said the district.

Antigen testing will continue at all PSJA facilities for students and staff, as needed. Weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics provided by the district will also continue.

The district added, that health and safety protocols currently in place will continue for the health and safety of all.