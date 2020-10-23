countdown
PSJA school among 26 schools recognized for students’ college preparedness

Local News
PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Early College High School was one of 26 schools recognized nationally with the 202 College Success Award.

The award recognizes the schools for their work in preparing students for college and future careers.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be bestowed this award and recognition. We have a lot of hardworking teachers and awesome superstar principals and administrators and great students that always go above and beyond,” said Jorge Arredondo, PSJA Superintendent.

The district says it strives to provide a rigorous curriculum and dual enrollment courses across all of its early college high schools.

