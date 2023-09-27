PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police and administrators helped get to the bottom of a rumor that a student was allegedly in possession of a weapon on a PSJA campus this morning.

On Wednesday, Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School Administration received a report regarding a rumor of a student allegedly bringing a gun to school.

The district reported that no immediate threat was made to students or staff on campus.

After a thorough investigation, including a search of the school and student’s home, no weapon was found.

The district stated that serious disciplinary actions were applied.

“All threats reported are always taken seriously by our District, Schools, and Police Department,” a PSJA release stated. “We thank all students and staff for being vigilant and encourage them to always report any information that jeopardizes students’ safety or that of others. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”