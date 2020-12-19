PSJA middle school creates sock fundraiser to help elderly

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — A Pharr- San Juan- Alamo (PSJA) middle school set up a fundraiser to help the elderly in the community.

Liberty Middle School began the sock fundraiser to then gift cozy socks to nursing home residents.

The students designed custom socks to then sell them online. According to a release, for every two pairs of socks ordered, the school will receive one pair of socks to give. The prices range from $10 to $12.

“This is a beautiful way to give residents of the community a little something extra this holiday season,” said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo in the release. “And for those still looking to do something special this season, not only will the socks make the perfect stocking stuffer, they will also benefit our elderly residents.”

A release also mentions the school Fine Arts Department will also be distributing a virtual recording along with greeting cars and the 100 care packages with the socks for nursing home residents in San Juan, Pharr and McAllen. The nursing homes have already been selected.

Members of the choir also made masks to distribute, said the release.

If you would like to purchase a pair of socks, click here.