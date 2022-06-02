PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A PSJA Memorial student, and a family member, were arrested for possession of firearms and controlled substances.

According to a release from PSJA ISD, a report was submitted to PSJA ISD police about pictures a student posted on social media.

There was a search conducted on his home, and he was arrested, along with a family member, for possession of firearms and controlled substances.

“No immediate threat was ever received, but all reports are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” PSJA ISD stated in the release.