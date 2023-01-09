PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District and its respective cities are collaborating to host the first-ever “It’s Time Texas” community challenge kick-off event Monday.

The kick-off is from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the PSJA Stadium. The challenge is part of the PSJA Family Health & Wellness initiative.

The eight-week competition unites and mobilizes schools, businesses, organizations and community members toward transforming their community’s health.

This year the challenge will take place from Jan. 9 through March 5.

PSJA ISD has engaged in the statewide competition for several years, earning first place in the large school district category consecutively in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The kickoff event will feature remarks from district and city leaders, fresh fruit and vegetable distribution courtesy of the PSJA Child Nutrition Department in collaboration with the RGV Food Bank, Zumba classes for all in attendance, health screenings and vaccinations provided by the PSJA Health Services Department.

The kick-off event will also feature a community walk.