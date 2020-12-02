PSJA ISD’s first virtual fundraiser, part of ‘Giving Tuesday’

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – The tri-city community that includes Pharr, San Juan and Alamo is hosting its first-ever virtual fundraiser beginning Dec. 1., on “Giving Tuesday.”

The fundraiser, ‘Family Day of Giving’ is helping the Class of 2021 earn scholarships with already $5,000 raised.

In previous years, PSJA-ISD has provided over $1.7 million in scholarships, teacher grants and literacy initiatives.

PSJA-ISD is part of an Education Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt philanthropic organization.

“All proceeds will benefit PSJA ISD students through the PSJA Education Foundation,” said the release.

‘Family Day of Giving’ ends December 2 at midnight.

To help donate to the Class of 2021, visit https://alumni.psjaisd.us/g/psja-family-day-of-giving-2020 or contact PSJA Communications Department at 956-354-2027.