PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD held its annual Welcome Back Convocation Wednesday at the Bert Ogden Arena to welcome and inspire its nearly 5,000 employees for the 2023-2024 school year.

At the event, PSJA ISD staff heard encouraging remarks from district leaders and learned more about the new initiatives starting and continuing during the 2023-2024 school year.

All staff participated in a raffle where various door prizes were given out including gift baskets, TVs, and more thanks to donations.