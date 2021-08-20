PSJA ISD to open a limited Virtual Learning Program

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District announced the opening of their optional limited Virtual Learning Program Friday.

The program will be offered to students who are currently enrolled at PSJA ISD, according to a release from PSJA ISD.

Applications will open Wednesday, August 25, and will close Sunday, August 29.

Students admitted to the Program will be notified of their selection on Thursday, September 2. The first day of virtual instruction will start Monday, September 6.

This program will be available for the first six weeks of school, pending further guidelines by the Texas Education Agency.

“Our focus is to continue to bring a quality education experience to all our families and provide them a choice for those that are most susceptible… We have prepared with various safeguards for in-person instruction, remote conferencing for those students that are ill or test COVID-19 positive, and we felt it was important to add this option to continue to support all our families.” Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo, PSJA ISD Superintendent

Students must have the following to apply for the program:

95% Attendance Rate or higher

2.5 GPA or better for Secondary Students

Grade of 80 (B) or above for Elementary Students

Must show grade level proficiency on the TEKS through STAAR (2020-2021 School Year) or the state provided Beginning of Year (BOY) assessment (2021-2022 School Year)

No behavior intervention records for the 2019 – 2021 School Years

Additional admittance criteria includes:

PSJA ISD Student (PK3-12th grade) with medical conditions who does not qualify for Homebound, but puts them at a higher risk.

PSJA ISD Student who does not qualify to receive vaccine (PK3-6th grade.)

For more information on the PSJA’s Virtual Learning Program click here.