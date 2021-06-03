PSJA ISD to offer first Pfizer vaccine clinic for age 12 and older

SAN JUAN, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD is offering its students age 12 and older the Pfizer vaccine on June 3 from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. It is the first Pfizer vaccine clinic for the district, said the news release.

The district said the vaccine will also be available to the community.

The clinic will be on a first-come, first-serve basis for 550 doses available at the PSJA Dr. Daniel P. King College & University Center.

Entrance to the event is through the tennis courts on Veterans Road and Bears Trail.