PSJA ISD to host virtual info sessions

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — PSJA ISD will host a series of information sessions from March 22 to May 3.

The info sessions will be held on the PSJA ISD Facebook page and will talk about a variety of topics every Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

  • March 22, 2021 – Academic & Extracurricular Opportunities for Elementary Students 
  • March 29, 2021 – What to expect as your child transitions between 5th to 6th grade 
  • April 5, 2021 – What to expect as your child transitions between 8th to 9th grade  
  • April 12, 2021 – Help your child get a jumpstart on their career through the PSJA ISD Early College Program 
  • April 19, 2021 – Preparing your child for success in today’s global society through the Dual Language Enrichment Program 
  • April 26, 2021 – How extracurricular opportunities like Athletics & Fine Arts can impact your child’s education and future 
  • May 3, 2021 – How social-emotional support can help students achieve the highest levels of success & develop great leaders 

