PSJA ISD to host virtual info sessions

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — PSJA ISD will host a series of information sessions from March 22 to May 3.
RGV man charged with animal cruelty after physically abusing dogs CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY
The info sessions will be held on the PSJA ISD Facebook page and will talk about a variety of topics every Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- March 22, 2021 – Academic & Extracurricular Opportunities for Elementary Students
- March 29, 2021 – What to expect as your child transitions between 5th to 6th grade
- April 5, 2021 – What to expect as your child transitions between 8th to 9th grade
- April 12, 2021 – Help your child get a jumpstart on their career through the PSJA ISD Early College Program
- April 19, 2021 – Preparing your child for success in today’s global society through the Dual Language Enrichment Program
- April 26, 2021 – How extracurricular opportunities like Athletics & Fine Arts can impact your child’s education and future
- May 3, 2021 – How social-emotional support can help students achieve the highest levels of success & develop great leaders
WATCH THE SPECIAL REPORT: Revenge porn websites targeting women in the RGV