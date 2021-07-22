PSJA ISD to host job fair for auxiliary staff

psja-logo.jpg

Source: PSJA ISD Facebook

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) Independent School District will be having a job fair on July 22.

The fair will be taking place at PSJA Dr. Daniel P. King College & University Center located at 704 W. Ridge Rd. in San Juan, Building U. from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The job fair will give an opportunity to meet with area supervisors in the Operations Division.

The district will be accepting applications for the following positions, as stated in a release:

  • Bus Drivers
  • Mechanics
  • Office Personnel
  • HVAC Technicians
  • Plumbers
  • Electricians
  • Building Maintenance Technicians
  • Food Service Workers
  • Cafeteria Managers
  • Cafeteria Assistant Managers
  • Groundskeepers
  • Custodians

This is the first-ever job fair for auxiliary staff from the district, said a release.

