PSJA ISD to host job fair for auxiliary staff

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) Independent School District will be having a job fair on July 22.
The fair will be taking place at PSJA Dr. Daniel P. King College & University Center located at 704 W. Ridge Rd. in San Juan, Building U. from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The job fair will give an opportunity to meet with area supervisors in the Operations Division.
The district will be accepting applications for the following positions, as stated in a release:
- Bus Drivers
- Mechanics
- Office Personnel
- HVAC Technicians
- Plumbers
- Electricians
- Building Maintenance Technicians
- Food Service Workers
- Cafeteria Managers
- Cafeteria Assistant Managers
- Groundskeepers
- Custodians
This is the first-ever job fair for auxiliary staff from the district, said a release.